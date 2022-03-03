UrduPoint.com

MWMC To Purchase New Machinery Worth Over Rs 480mln To Cover Maximum City Area

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MWMC to purchase new machinery worth over Rs 480mln to cover maximum city area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to procure new machinery worth over Rs 480 million for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

According to official sources, operation department has proposed procurement of required machinery to cover maximum area of the city.

The proposed machinery included 68 mini tippers, two road washer, one mobile puncture vehicle, 150 containers, 460 hand carts, 11 front end tractor loaders, six heavy loaders secondary, seven front end tractor blades, 33 tractor trollies, six mechanical sweepers and six dumper trucks.

The procurement committee has approved the proposal regarding new machinery and now it will be presented before the Company BoD for final approval, sources added.

New machinery was being procured after 2009 as it was dire need because city area has been expanded and the existing machinery was insufficient to cover all 68 urban Union councils.

The sources further said that 135 vehicles were in running condition for lifting the waste in the city.

The estimated waste generation in the city was about 1100 ton while company was lifting 800 to 850 ton waste on daily basis.

The procurement of new machinery would help to enhance the waste lifting capacity and to provide pleasant environment to the citizens, sources concluded.

>