MWMC To Sprinkle Rose Essence In Mosques On Eid-ul-Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

MWMC to sprinkle rose essence in mosques on Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would sprinkle rose essence (Attar) in mosques and Eidgahs, to provide clean and pleasant environment to Multanites on eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Manager procurement MWMC, Muhammad Asif Shabbir here on Sunday said that the tenders to purchase 100 litres rose essence had been opened at a cost of about Rs 13 million.

He said that the rose essence sprinkling would be made at Jamia mosques and Eidgahs where Eid congregations would be held. He said that the initiative would help to provide a clean and pleasant environment to the citizens during Eid festivity.

Likewise, limestone, white powder, phenyl, face masks, gloves, leaflets, plastic bags, panaflexes and others would also be purchased.The machinery would also be hired to lift animal waste during three days of Eid-ul-Adha, he added. The lunch boxes would be provided to sanitary workers during Eid days.

About 50,000 plastic bags would be distributed among citizens to collect the animal waste.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with workers and hand over bags to them instead of throwing on roads and streets.

