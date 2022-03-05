UrduPoint.com

MWMC Unveils 'new Strategy' To Clean Highways

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MWMC unveils 'new strategy' to clean highways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has put up a 'new strategy' to clean roads and highways here all the day long.

Under the new strategy, important pathways would be cleaned twice a day in the morning and later afternoon, says a news release issued on Saturday.

Special cleaning operations were launched on Khanewal Road, Gulgasht, Chowk Kamharanwala, Vehari Chowk, Mumtazabad, Old Shujaabad Road, Ghanta Ghar area and external main bypasses. Following this, CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar paid visit to main city areas to check field operation.

He issued instructions to gear up the activity in different areas on the occasion, added the statement.

