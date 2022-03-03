MWMC vehicle workshop to be upgraded: CEO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar has said that vehicle workshop of the company would be upgraded in order to ensure quick repairing of vehicles.

During visit of the workshop here on Thursday, he said that vehicles of the company were being sent to private workshops for repairing and the company paying for it.

He directed officers concerned to repair all vehicles at the workshop as early as possible in order to continue cleanliness operation. He said that security of the workshop would also be improved soon.

He inspected dead stock and equipments of the workshop and issued directives for bringing improvement at workshop.