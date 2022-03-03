UrduPoint.com

MWMC Vehicle Workshop To Be Upgraded: CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MWMC vehicle workshop to be upgraded: CEO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar has said that vehicle workshop of the company would be upgraded in order to ensure quick repairing of vehicles.

During visit of the workshop here on Thursday, he said that vehicles of the company were being sent to private workshops for repairing and the company paying for it.

He directed officers concerned to repair all vehicles at the workshop as early as possible in order to continue cleanliness operation. He said that security of the workshop would also be improved soon.

He inspected dead stock and equipments of the workshop and issued directives for bringing improvement at workshop.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Visit Vehicles Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

7 minutes ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

25 minutes ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

59 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

2 hours ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>