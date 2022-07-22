MWMC waste collection strategy remains successful during rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has adopted strategy of waste collection instead of sweeping which remained very successful due to heavy rains in the city.

The company workers started door to door waste collection process early in the morning during rain.

Door-to-door waste collection mechanism kept the city clean. In addition, all the waste bins installed in the city were cleaned and 100 percent of the containers were lifted. Scraping of highways and cleaning of culverts was also done to maintain rainwater drainage.

The process of picking up waste through machinery from targeted locations in the city was also remained underway.