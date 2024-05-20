MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) field staff continued lifting almost 900 tons waste daily amid harsh weather conditions and the company has provided them some facilities to beat the heat when at work while directly exposed before the Sun rays.

Field staff have been provided with water coolers, caps and special umbrellas so that they do not suffer health complications from rising temperatures, which, according to weather pundits, ranged between 43 to 45 Celsius on Monday in Multan.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said the company has introduced a modern screening system to check attendance of field staff but at the same time company was also aware of ongoing heat wave and took steps to keep field workers safe. Protection of workers amid ongoing heat wave was a priority. Workers have been told to clean the city early morning when temperatures are low and bigger union councils witnessing special cleanliness plans to meet zero-waste target for Multan, he said.