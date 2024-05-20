Open Menu

MWMC Workers Provide Facilities To Beat Heat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MWMC workers provide facilities to beat heat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) field staff continued lifting almost 900 tons waste daily amid harsh weather conditions and the company has provided them some facilities to beat the heat when at work while directly exposed before the Sun rays.

Field staff have been provided with water coolers, caps and special umbrellas so that they do not suffer health complications from rising temperatures, which, according to weather pundits, ranged between 43 to 45 Celsius on Monday in Multan.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said the company has introduced a modern screening system to check attendance of field staff but at the same time company was also aware of ongoing heat wave and took steps to keep field workers safe. Protection of workers amid ongoing heat wave was a priority. Workers have been told to clean the city early morning when temperatures are low and bigger union councils witnessing special cleanliness plans to meet zero-waste target for Multan, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Water Company Heat Wave Same From

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

1 hour ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

4 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan