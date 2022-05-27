UrduPoint.com

MWMC's New Recruitment And Equipment To Improve City's Cleanliness; Says CEO

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

MWMC's new recruitment and equipment to improve city's cleanliness; says CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar Friday highlighted the Company's limitations viz a viz human resources and equipment to properly manage the waste and cleanliness in the city amid population surge but hoped the planned recruitment of manpower and acquisition of machinery and equipment would bring improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar Friday highlighted the Company's limitations viz a viz human resources and equipment to properly manage the waste and cleanliness in the city amid population surge but hoped the planned recruitment of manpower and acquisition of machinery and equipment would bring improvement.

In a video messge to the public, Dogar said that the Company had 2464 workers in 2013, however, 491 of them have got retirement and no new recruitment was made so far. He said that the Company had inherited 135 vehicles and 119 containers when it became MWMC in 2013 but all these had completed their life.

The CEO said that the census of 2017 showed Multan city's population to be more than 2.11 million. Population of each Union Council has exceeded 45000 individuals, he said adding that this population was leaving 1250 tons of waste daily in the city against MWMC's capacity of lifting 870 tons.

Dogar described the present garbage collection capacity of manpower at 62 percent and machinery capacity at 68 percent. To overcome the problem, the Company has established a special cleanliness squad, he added. Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the decisions taken by the Company's board of Directors (BoD) in past were not implemented which further complicated the problems of population growth and urbanization.

The CEO said that the Company's BoD has decided recently to purchase machinery and recruit workers and expressed the hope that the processs would be completed by the end of this year to help keep the city of saints beautiful and clean.

Related Topics

Multan Company Vehicles 2017 All Million

Recent Stories

Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

1 minute ago
 Commissioner calls for projection of cultural iden ..

Commissioner calls for projection of cultural identity of Multan

1 minute ago
 PHA DG inspects beautification work in city

PHA DG inspects beautification work in city

2 minutes ago
 PMLN to celebrate Youm e Takbeer day with great ze ..

PMLN to celebrate Youm e Takbeer day with great zeal across South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 REO visits Central Rescue Station

REO visits Central Rescue Station

4 minutes ago
 Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Cu ..

Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Culture Opens in Moscow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.