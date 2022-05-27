Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar Friday highlighted the Company's limitations viz a viz human resources and equipment to properly manage the waste and cleanliness in the city amid population surge but hoped the planned recruitment of manpower and acquisition of machinery and equipment would bring improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar Friday highlighted the Company's limitations viz a viz human resources and equipment to properly manage the waste and cleanliness in the city amid population surge but hoped the planned recruitment of manpower and acquisition of machinery and equipment would bring improvement.

In a video messge to the public, Dogar said that the Company had 2464 workers in 2013, however, 491 of them have got retirement and no new recruitment was made so far. He said that the Company had inherited 135 vehicles and 119 containers when it became MWMC in 2013 but all these had completed their life.

The CEO said that the census of 2017 showed Multan city's population to be more than 2.11 million. Population of each Union Council has exceeded 45000 individuals, he said adding that this population was leaving 1250 tons of waste daily in the city against MWMC's capacity of lifting 870 tons.

Dogar described the present garbage collection capacity of manpower at 62 percent and machinery capacity at 68 percent. To overcome the problem, the Company has established a special cleanliness squad, he added. Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that the decisions taken by the Company's board of Directors (BoD) in past were not implemented which further complicated the problems of population growth and urbanization.

The CEO said that the Company's BoD has decided recently to purchase machinery and recruit workers and expressed the hope that the processs would be completed by the end of this year to help keep the city of saints beautiful and clean.