MWO President Hands Over 25 Beds Marque To ICT Administration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:04 PM

Media Workesrs Orgnization (MWO) and Khatak and Sons handed over a marquee comprising of 25 beds to District Administration Islamabad to quarantine the suspected Corona patients of Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Media Workesrs Orgnization (MWO) and Khatak and Sons handed over a marquee comprising of 25 beds to District Administration Islamabad to quarantine the suspected Corona patients of Islamabad Police.

The President MWO Saad Mudassir has arranged this quarantine house in collaboration with Khattak and sons at a Marque located in Lake view Park.

The handing over ceremony was held in which DIG Islamabad Police, SP headquarters, DSP headquarters and officials of District Administration participated.

Talking to APP, Saad Mudassir President MWO told that initially 25 beds have been installed in the Marque which can be extended to 200 beds as per requirement.

He said M/s Khattak Son ( pvt ) Ltd keeping in view the National Crisis being faced by the Nation has extended its full co operation to the government.

On the occasion Saim Khattak , Director., KSL has assured all possible help the government in order to overcome the deadly Corona Virus.

Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has appreciated the efforts of Saad Mudassir and requsted the people of different walk of life to come forward and help the government in this crises situation.

