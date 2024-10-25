My City Smart Application To Enable World Class Amenities On Single Click: Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Friday apprised the Lower House of the Parliament that a smart city application “My City” would be rolled out soon that would enable world class civic amenities on a single click of their smartphones
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Friday apprised the Lower House of the Parliament that a smart city application “My City” would be rolled out soon that would enable world class civic amenities on a single click of their smartphones.
He was responding to a query of Members National Assembly (MNAs) with Member Panel of Chairpersons, Syeda Shehla Raza in chair.
Tarar said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Information Technology Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior were preparing the Smart City App titled “My City” that would provide facilities such as paying utility bills and access to other civic facilities.
He added that efforts are underway to hire international consultants to ensure zoning of the Federal capital as an IT Park and state of the art cancer hospital would be established in Islamabad.
During the interim government, a revised plan was submitted on 22 January, 2024 to the Cabinet Committee to observe international best practices in modernizing mega urban centers through hiring international consultants.
Commenting on the metrobus feeder routes, Attaullah Tarar said the I-16 Sector is under development. The metrobus feeder routes are expected to be completed by January 2025, which will connect I-16 to N-5 Metro Station using E-buses
The feeder route, he said would be connected with the existing two Metrobus routes of Orange Line connecting to Airport and the other between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
He welcomed all the recommendations of the members on the matter.
The Chairperson referred the matter to the committee for further explanation. She also welcomed students of Muslim education System from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the visitors’ gallery.
Recent Stories
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit
Wheat to be cultivated on 16.5m acres of land in Punjab
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation cer ..
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs ..
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plot ..
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Saf ..
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 30
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA hikes electricity price for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per Unit4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rejects reports of funds shortage at Mayo Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwa awards appreciation certificate to Christia ..2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves more funds for police martyrs' families2 minutes ago
-
CS orders prompt resolution to KPC issues, discuss solarization of KPC, MDA plots2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar for completion of Safe City Project in Si ..2 minutes ago
-
PTI MPA re-arrested after escaping from prison vans under attack15 minutes ago
-
CDA plans bicycle tracks with sustainability in mind10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur barrage bridge to remain close till June 306 minutes ago
-
No sportsmen unemployed as govt revives departmental games: Kiran Dar6 minutes ago
-
Down syndrome is not a disease but a chromosomal condition: CM Murad6 minutes ago
-
Abducted baby boy recovered after 11 days, female accused arrested6 minutes ago