My City smart application to enable world class amenities on single click: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Friday apprised the Lower House of the Parliament that a smart city application “My City” would be rolled out soon that would enable world class civic amenities on a single click of their smartphones.

He was responding to a query of Members National Assembly (MNAs) with Member Panel of Chairpersons, Syeda Shehla Raza in chair.

Tarar said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Information Technology Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior were preparing the Smart City App titled “My City” that would provide facilities such as paying utility bills and access to other civic facilities.

He added that efforts are underway to hire international consultants to ensure zoning of the Federal capital as an IT Park and state of the art cancer hospital would be established in Islamabad.

During the interim government, a revised plan was submitted on 22 January, 2024 to the Cabinet Committee to observe international best practices in modernizing mega urban centers through hiring international consultants.

Commenting on the metrobus feeder routes, Attaullah Tarar said the I-16 Sector is under development. The metrobus feeder routes are expected to be completed by January 2025, which will connect I-16 to N-5 Metro Station using E-buses

The feeder route, he said would be connected with the existing two Metrobus routes of Orange Line connecting to Airport and the other between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He welcomed all the recommendations of the members on the matter.

The Chairperson referred the matter to the committee for further explanation. She also welcomed students of Muslim education System from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the visitors’ gallery.