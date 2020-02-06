UrduPoint.com
My Doors Are Always Open For People Of Astore: Azimullah Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:38 PM

My doors are always open for people of Astore: Azimullah khan

Deputy Commissioner Astore Mr Azimullah khan said the developmental projects in District Astore were in progress

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Astore Mr Azimullah khan said the developmental projects in District Astore were in progress.

While talking with media he said,I had strictly given instructions to Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & Power to complete their projects in time.

Some developmental projects would be completed by the end of this year 2020 and some other projects would be completed by the mid of next year. I had also instructed Magistrates of Astore to control the prices of daily using items and take strict actions against depositors. I also instruct them to survey the Astore market and submit their report and make sure the implementation of Government rates.

He said"My doors are always open for the people of Astore if they have any complaints, they can come and meet me".I serve the people of Astore not as a duty but as a pray,he added.

