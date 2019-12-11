UrduPoint.com
“My Hunter Father Will Take Down The Player,” Says Bilawal Bhutto

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:32 PM

“My hunter father will take down the player,” says Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal says his father’s bail is result of public prayers, and predicts that 2020 will be the last year of ruling PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) After securing bail of ailing father former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the report about his health was much alarming.

Bialwal Bhutto Zardari was looking happy and passionate after bail of his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari while his younger sister Asefa Bhutto and former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah and other leaders and supporters of the PPP were present there outside the court in Islamabad.

“We will not surrender before any pressure,” said Bilawal Bhutto zardari adding that “my father will hunt the player,”.

He said his father would be provided proper treatment. He said the bail of his father Zardari was the result of prayers.

“I’m thankful to all of you and especially of the judges over dispensation of justice,” Bilawal said.

He also reiterated that the public government would be made next year in 2020 and added that 2020 would be the last year of the ruling PTI. PPP Chairman said that the ruling PTI did not know how to run the economy and affairs of the state.

“The NAB and government nexus is creating pressure for them,” he said and vowed to continue struggle for the democracy and rule of law.

