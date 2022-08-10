UrduPoint.com

'My Karachi Games' To Being From Next Week To Promote Sports In Karachi: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

'My Karachi Games' to being from next week to promote sports in Karachi: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that 'My Karachi Games' are being organized from next week to promote sports in Karachi, including traditional sports of the city as well as national sports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that 'My Karachi Games' are being organized from next week to promote sports in Karachi, including traditional sports of the city as well as national sports.

He said this while addressing the meeting organized to review the arrangements of My Karachi Games organized in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee by KMC in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Abdullah Shah Ghazi Rangers Wing Commander Colonel Asad Kazmi, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Sports Complex Kaiful Wara and other officers participated in the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi said that in view of the monsoon rains, all the attention is currently focused on drainage of rainwater, cleaning of drains and making roads motorable, after the end of the current spell of rains, these sports competitions will be held so that the youth of Karachi can be given opportunities to fully express their talents.

He said that Pakistan's performance in the Commonwealth Games this time has been excellent, Pakistani athletes have won gold medals in weightlifting and javelin throw, which is welcoming and it has helped to improve Pakistan's image worldwide, he said, adding that sports are essential for a healthy life.

"Karachi has produced international level players in the past and if the youth continues to be encouraged, more talented players will emerge," he said and directed that directed that participation of the best and emerging athletes of the city should be ensured in the My Karachi Games.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that various sports experts and former national players should also be invited and My Karachi Games as under their guidance quality of these competitions can be improved.

