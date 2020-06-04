UrduPoint.com
'My Mission Is Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To All': Begum Perveen Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:12 PM

'My mission is provision of clean drinking water to all': Begum Perveen Sarwar

Vice Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said on Thursday that provision of clean drinking water to the masses and save them from disease was the mission of her life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, said on Thursday that provision of clean drinking water to the masses and save them from disease was the mission of her life.

Talking to the media, she said the Sarwar Foundation, in collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation had installed five clean drinking water filtration plants in Toba Tek Singh besides two water plants in Lahore.

To a question, she said that work was underway on the installation of 13 more filtration plants in Balochistan and other parts of the country, adding that the Sarwar Foundation was providing free clean drinking water to more than three million people daily.

To a question, she said more than 200,000 people would benefit from the water filtration plants in Toba Tek Singh alone.

About other projects, Begum Perveen Sarwar said Sarwar Foundation will set up 20 filtration plants in different parts of Punjab and Balochistan in collaboration with Al Khair Foundation with preference to the areas where people suffered from water borne and other dangerous diseases including hepatitis.

"In Toba Tek Singh filtration plants have been inaugurated in five sites, including Pir Mahal, Rajana, 263 GB, 269 GB, and 270 GB", she added.

Replying to a question, Begum Perveen Sarwar said Sarwar Foundation was the largestwelfare organization providing safe drinking water as per World Health Organization (WHO)guidelines.

