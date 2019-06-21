UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

My Mother Would Have Been 66 Today: Bilawal Remembers Mother On Birth Anniversary

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:06 PM

My mother would have been 66 today: Bilawal remembers mother on birth anniversary

He also shared a poem she wrote on her 50th birthday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto is remembering late mother Benazir Bhutto on her 66th birth anniversary.

Sharing a picture of young Benazir on his Twitter account, Bilawal Bhutto said, “My mother would have been 66 today.”

He also shared a poem she wrote on her 50th birthday.

‘Daughter of the East’ Benazir Bhutto is being remembered today on her 66th birthday today.

Benazir was born on June 21, 1953 in Karachi to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto.

She got her education from Harvard and Oxford and returned to Pakistan after her father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hanging. Benazir led a movement for restoration of democracy in Pakistan against the military rule. Since then, she was elected prime minister three times and went to exile after her third time.

On October 18, 2007, she decided to return to Pakistan despite security threats. She avoided a blast on that day but was later targeted in a gun and bomb attack at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

She is still remembered as one of the most dynamic and resilient leaders of all times.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Twitter Nusrat Bhutto Young Rawalpindi Oxford Bagh June October December All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Afghan president to visit Pakistan on June 27

11 minutes ago

Notable progress made to eradicate malaria in Chin ..

6 minutes ago

European Council Fails to Agree on Either of 3 Mai ..

6 minutes ago

Georgian President Plans to Wrap Up Visit to Belar ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, vid ..

22 minutes ago

Provincial govt providing all possible resources f ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.