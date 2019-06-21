My mother would have been 66 today: Bilawal remembers mother on birth anniversary

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He also shared a poem she wrote on her 50th birthday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto is remembering late mother Benazir Bhutto on her 66th birth anniversary.

Sharing a picture of young Benazir on his Twitter account, Bilawal Bhutto said, “My mother would have been 66 today.”

He also shared a poem she wrote on her 50th birthday.

‘Daughter of the East’ Benazir Bhutto is being remembered today on her 66th birthday today.

Benazir was born on June 21, 1953 in Karachi to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto.

She got her education from Harvard and Oxford and returned to Pakistan after her father Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hanging. Benazir led a movement for restoration of democracy in Pakistan against the military rule. Since then, she was elected prime minister three times and went to exile after her third time.

On October 18, 2007, she decided to return to Pakistan despite security threats. She avoided a blast on that day but was later targeted in a gun and bomb attack at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

She is still remembered as one of the most dynamic and resilient leaders of all times.