"My plant, my class fellow" campaign launched for tree plantation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the vision of Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sheikh, 'My plant, my class fellow' motivational campaign has been launched for students of the government schools in the district for maximum tree plantation.

Students are now planting saplings under this slogan at their schools.

Chief Executive Officer education Authority Iftikhar Khan visited Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary school, Sheikhupura, on Wednesday and took part in the motivational campaign.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had created an approach among students of tree plantation by giving a good slogan. He said that when the students of grade 9 would reach class 10, their plants would also promoted.