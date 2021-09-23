'My son is flower seller not extortionist', says mother of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Mother of the man accused of being extortionist has denied the allegations saying that he was just a poor man meeting his family's expenses by selling flowers.

Addressing a press conference here, Sado Mai, mother of accused Ajmal said, "My son is not an extortionist".

She said, someone else had sent the chits carrying the number and address of her son. She questioned that why would anyone disclose his identity by mentioning his name, cell number and address on the chit carrying such message.

It may be noted that CEO health Dr. Mahr Muhammad Iqbal, a DSP and a politician Jamil Bukhari had received chits by post over a week ago with written threats.

All the chits carried name of Ajmal r/o Shah Jamal and resulted in registration of two cases against him with PS Shah Jamal and PS city Muzaffargarh. Ajmal's brother Afzal said, they do not know who actually sent the chits but police was asking them to bring forth that man.

Sado Mai said, her son was called to police station six days back and was still in custody and demanded his release pleading his innocence.

Meanwhile, police spokesman said that Ajmal was taken into custody for inquiry and would not be Challaned if found innocent.