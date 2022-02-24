UrduPoint.com

'My Tree Book' To Be Launched At PNCA On Feb 25

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 12:08 PM

A book titled "My Tree Book" would be launched at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Open Air Theatre on February 25

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam likely to be the chief guest on the occasion, said a statement issued by PNCA here on Thursday.

The ceremony would start with the welcome address of board Member PNCA Amna Rashid Khan.

Joudat Ayaz, National Project Director GLACIAL LAKE OUTBURST FLOOD (GLOF-II) will be guest of honour on the occasion.

Director General PNCA, Zahir Shah and author of book Niger Nazar will also participate in the book launching ceremony.

Gogi and her friends will also perform the Tree Book story with a song, mime and cartoons.

COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly followed.

>