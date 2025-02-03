Open Menu

MYL Announces Kashmir Solidarity Bike Rallies On Feb 4

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MYL announces Kashmir solidarity bike rallies on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Muslim Youth League (MYL) President Haris Dar, on Monday, announced the Kashmir solidarity bike rallies on February 4, while all-party youth conferences will be organized in the four provincial capitals to unite the youth of the country for solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

A press release said that MYL, in collaboration with Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA), would launch an awareness campaign across the country regarding the Kashmir freedom movement so that the youth could be mobilized to play a practical role in this struggle.

Dar hailed the struggle of Kashmiri youth for independence and called that the Pakistani youth always stand with Kashmiri brothers and would never be reluctant for any sacrifices in the way of freedom of Kashmir.

He reiterated the statement of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan" and expressed determination that the youth of Pakistan would liberate this jugular vein at all costs.

Meanwhile, KYA President, Dr. Mujahid Gilani, talking about the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir, revealed that since 2019, the Indian forces have illegally detained more than 25,000 Kashmiris.

He also mentioned the struggle of his family and said that his uncle, Dr Qasim Fakto, has been in jail for 31 years, but he never compromised on principles. Similarly, his aunt Asia Andrabi has also been imprisoned since 2017, he added.

He expressed his determination that the Kashmir freedom movement would be continued and no Indian coercion could divert them from their path.

Recent Stories

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

21 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

1 hour ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

1 hour ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

2 hours ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

2 hours ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

2 hours ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

5 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan