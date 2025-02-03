MYL Announces Kashmir Solidarity Bike Rallies On Feb 4
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Muslim Youth League (MYL) President Haris Dar, on Monday, announced the Kashmir solidarity bike rallies on February 4, while all-party youth conferences will be organized in the four provincial capitals to unite the youth of the country for solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.
A press release said that MYL, in collaboration with Kashmir Youth Alliance (KYA), would launch an awareness campaign across the country regarding the Kashmir freedom movement so that the youth could be mobilized to play a practical role in this struggle.
Dar hailed the struggle of Kashmiri youth for independence and called that the Pakistani youth always stand with Kashmiri brothers and would never be reluctant for any sacrifices in the way of freedom of Kashmir.
He reiterated the statement of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan" and expressed determination that the youth of Pakistan would liberate this jugular vein at all costs.
Meanwhile, KYA President, Dr. Mujahid Gilani, talking about the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir, revealed that since 2019, the Indian forces have illegally detained more than 25,000 Kashmiris.
He also mentioned the struggle of his family and said that his uncle, Dr Qasim Fakto, has been in jail for 31 years, but he never compromised on principles. Similarly, his aunt Asia Andrabi has also been imprisoned since 2017, he added.
He expressed his determination that the Kashmir freedom movement would be continued and no Indian coercion could divert them from their path.
