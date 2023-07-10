MYL, MSL demonstrate rally against desecration of Quran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Muslim Youth League (MYL) and Muslim Students League (MSL) Monday carried out a protest rally against the desecration of the holy Quran and strongly condemned the incident.

Hundreds of students carrying the holy Quran in their hands participated in the protest rally and demanded the United Nations take notice of the incident.

The protesters said that the desecration of the holy Quran is not acceptable as it was part of Muslims' faith.