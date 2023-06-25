Myopia major cause of blindness increasing rapidly: researcher

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Myopia is a major cause of blindness across the global and it is increasing rapidly, according to Maryam Jabbar, a research associate at the Optometry Department, The University of Faisalabad (TUF).

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said she conducted a study recently to explore the prevalence of glaucomatous optic nerve damage among individuals with varying degrees of myopia and investigated the relationship between myopia and glaucoma.

She said that although myopia was considered a major cause of blindness, yet it was avoidable blindness worldwide. She said that there was a strong link between high myopia and glaucomatous changes. High myopia was strongly linked with the prevalence of optic disc damage. She stressed the need for enhanced eye health management for individuals with high myopia, as they might be more vulnerable to glaucoma and optic nerve damage.

Maryam Jabbar said there was a correlation between myopia and glaucoma at initial intraocular pressure levels. "High myopia poses a considerable risk for glaucomatous changes and optic disc damage", she said and suggested that the people with high myopia should undergo frequent and thorough eye examinations to detect any warning signs of optic nerve damage or glaucomatous changes.

About increasing prevalence of myopia and its impact on vision, the researcher said that it was crucial to prioritise regular eye examinations for individuals with high myopia. However, by closely monitoring the eye health, we could potentially prevent or detect glaucoma and optic nerve damage at an early stage, she added.

She also stressed the need for creating awareness about the risks associated with high myopia and said that the individuals should be encouraged with this condition to prioritize their eye health.

She said that early intervention and proactive management could make a significant difference in preventing avoidable vision loss caused by glaucomatous changes. "As the global prevalence of myopia continues to climb, further research is needed to gain a deeper understanding of its mechanisms and identify effective preventive measures," she suggested.