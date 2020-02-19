UrduPoint.com
Mysterious Gas In Keamari: Authorities Couldn't Reach Conclusion

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

Mysterious gas in Keamari: Authorities couldn’t reach conclusion

The reports say that at least 14 people died and dozens others injured due to mysterious gas leak in Keamari area of Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) At least 14 people have died and dozens of others injured due to mysterious gas leak in Keamari area of Karachi.

The authorities, however, could not find the solution as to what this matter was and how it happened for last two days.

According to the reports, 14 patients died from Feb 16 to 18 which were duly verified by special health secretary in his report to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

As many as 258 people fell sick and were shifted to public and private hospital after the toxic gas spread in Keamari area of Karachi. Out of 258, 232 patients were discharged from the hospital and 12 patients are still under observation.

Surprisingly, the authorities could not reach the conclusion as to what this gas was and how it happened.

The reports say that specimens of the patients were taken and sent to Aga Khan University Hospital and ICCBS for further investigation and analytical study.

International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at University of Karachi held that it was a “Soybean dust that caused the aeroallergens was behind the problem. However, a private laboratory found that it was high levels of hydrogen sulfide and nitric oxide in the air. The poor air quality took over Keamari area of Karachi for which the private laboratory conducted the research and found it “extremely polluted”. But the levels of pollutants, particularly two harmful gases did not reach the limits where they endanger a human life, an official of the laboratory was quoted as saying.

