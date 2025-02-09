Mysterious illness claims three minors lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A mysterious illness claimed the lives of three children in three days in Chak No. 156, near Laddhana, Layyah.

The deceased belonged to the poor community. Following media reports, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Amira Baidar and CEO Health Layyah took immediate notice of the situation.

A team of doctors, led by Deputy District Health Officers (DDHO) Dr. Mursaleen from Layyah and Dr. Nabeel Ahmad Gadara from Chobara, visited the affected families. Speaking to the media, Dr. Mursaleen stated that the health department had already visited the affected families earlier on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner and CEO Health Layyah.

He noted that based on symptoms and reported conditions, the illness appeared to be a viral disease. The affected families had migrated from Taunsa Sharif, and their children lacked immunization records.

After a thorough examination, the medical team provided medicines and advised preventive measures. The families were instructed to avoid physical contact, wash affected children's bedding and dry it in sunlight, and ensure proper hand washing before and after meals.

Dr. Mursaleen further advised the families to immediately contact the nearest Rural Health Center (RHC) in case of any complications. If necessary, local hospitals would arrange ambulance services to transfer patients to the District Headquarters Hospital.

To determine the cause of the illness, blood samples from the affected children were sent for laboratory testing. Meanwhile, health officials checked the immunization records of other children in the area. Those who had already received vaccines were given booster doses, while unvaccinated children received the required immunizations