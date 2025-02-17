Mysterious missing of three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam, IIOJK: Families seek help

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) In Indian-occupied, illegally, Jammu and Kashmir, three Kashmiris belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes have been missing for the past three days from the Qazigund area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.

"According to family members, the trio—Reyaz Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad of Chandian Pajan, and Mukhtar Ahmad of Pratap Pora Lammer—went missing on the evening of February 13 after leaving their homes to attend a wedding at their maternal uncle’s house in Ashmuji Bhan, Kulgam," the report said.

The report continued that despite contacting all relatives and friends, the families have been unable to trace their whereabouts. “We have filed a missing report at the Qazigund Police Station,” they stated.

The report quoted a senior state police official as confirming that the missing report has been received.

Local residents have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the search, the report said.

