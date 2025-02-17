Mysterious Missing Of Three Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam, IIOJK: Families Seek Help
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) In Indian-occupied, illegally, Jammu and Kashmir, three Kashmiris belonging to Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes have been missing for the past three days from the Qazigund area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, says a report reaching here Sunday from across the line of control.
"According to family members, the trio—Reyaz Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad of Chandian Pajan, and Mukhtar Ahmad of Pratap Pora Lammer—went missing on the evening of February 13 after leaving their homes to attend a wedding at their maternal uncle’s house in Ashmuji Bhan, Kulgam," the report said.
The report continued that despite contacting all relatives and friends, the families have been unable to trace their whereabouts. “We have filed a missing report at the Qazigund Police Station,” they stated.
The report quoted a senior state police official as confirming that the missing report has been received.
Local residents have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the search, the report said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 explores key challenges, opportunities in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race at ..
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mysterious missing of three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam, IIOJK: Families seek help2 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after 2-hour shootout in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Special anti-Polio campaign launched in Astore, GB2 minutes ago
-
Mirpur launches 'Big Catch-up' immunization drive for under-5 children32 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker killed in encounter41 minutes ago
-
Focus shifts to public benefit as economy stabilizes: Kayani52 minutes ago
-
No shortcuts in legal cases, PTI founder must face courts: Muqam52 minutes ago
-
'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition showcases emerging talent across Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Annual meeting of Cancer patient welfare society held2 hours ago
-
DC visits medical camps established for devotees at Sehwan2 hours ago
-
Syeda Tehseen Abidi inaugurates "The Brand Fest – Family Shopping Festival"2 hours ago
-
Pakistan HC attends event in New Delhi2 hours ago