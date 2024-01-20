Open Menu

Mystery Of Blind Murder Case Of Youngster Solved, Killers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police have traced the blind murder case of a youngster and arrested two accused involved in the murder. According to details, a 30-year-old youngster Muhammad Ramzan s/o Muhammad Ali went to graze buffaloes three months ago when unknown outlaws shot at and killed him and threw the body into a sugarcane crop.

Qadirpur Raan police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.

The police traced and arrested two accused Shafqat and Muhammad Adnan who confessed to the crime.

The accused confessed during the initial investigation and revealed that they wanted to snatch buffaloes from the victim and shot him dead with a pistol over resistance.

Deceased Ramzan was the only son of his elderly mother who used to herd 15/16 buffaloes and was running his household. Further action was being taken by the police against the arrested accused.

