UrduPoint.com

Mystery Of Blind Murder Case Solved

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Mystery of blind murder case solved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Police resolved the mystery of a blind murder case following arrest of three killers including a woman in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan area here on Wednesday.

The deceased Saqleen was killed by his second wife along with her paramour and her ex-husband's son.

The accused shot and killed the deceased Saqleen.

The deceased was residing in Gujar Khan with his second wife Sajida.

Gujjar Khan police arrested the three accused while conducting an effective investigation.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team for tracing out blind murder.

The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and they will be punished.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Gujar Khan Saddar Women

Recent Stories

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

24 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

1 hour ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.