Mystery of blind murder case solved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Police resolved the mystery of a blind murder case following arrest of three killers including a woman in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan area here on Wednesday.

The deceased Saqleen was killed by his second wife along with her paramour and her ex-husband's son.

The accused shot and killed the deceased Saqleen.

The deceased was residing in Gujar Khan with his second wife Sajida.

Gujjar Khan police arrested the three accused while conducting an effective investigation.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team for tracing out blind murder.

The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and they will be punished.