Mystery Of Blind Murder Resolved

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mystery of blind murder resolved

FAISALABAD, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder by arresting the wife of victim and his brother.

Police said that Zulfiqar resident of Chak No 244-RB went missing on June 28 and the matter was reported to area police which took his wife Rabi Bibi into custody on suspicion.

During the interrogation, she confessed that she with the help of victim's younger brother Hayat Ali and another person Sher Ali had axed to death Zulfiqar on June 28 morning and threw his body into a sewage drain by packing in a sack.

She also revealed that she had illicit relations with Hayat Ali and her husband used to reprimanded her and she committed the crime in a grudge.

The police have arrested all the accused.

A case has been registered against them.

