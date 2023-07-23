Mystery of blind murder solved

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The mystery of the blind murder was solved and the killer have been arrested here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the deceased namely Waleed was stabbed to death over suspicion.

A case of the incident was registered on June 24 in Rawat police station on the complaint of the victim's father.

Rawat Police arrested the accused while conducting an effective investigation.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested.