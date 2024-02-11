Mystery Of Murder Case Solved
Published February 11, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The mystery of murder case in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station has been resolved here on Sunday. A police spokesman revealed that the perpetrator turned out to be a friend of the victim.
The accused lured the victim into the desert, where he robbed him of his money and fatally slashed his throat with a knife.
Shockingly, the victim's friend was behind this heinous act.
Shakir and Asif have been apprehended as prime suspects in the case. They meticulously planned the murder and fled the scene after disposing of the body in the desert.
Saddar Barooni police tracked down the killers using advanced scientific technology.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar commended the police team for their exceptional performance. He emphasized that the arrested individuals will face the law.
