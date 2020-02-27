UrduPoint.com
Mystery Shrouds Death Of Mother Of Two Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Mystery shrouds death of mother of two children

A woman, mother of two children has died in mysterious condition on Madasi road Shadadpur

Shadadpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) A woman, mother of two children has died in mysterious condition on Madasi road Shadadpur. One Reshma, 20 , mother of two children was shifted to hospital at night.

According to doctors woman had expired before reaching the hospital.

Reshma parents have alleged in-laws are involved in the death of their DaughterShahdadpur police took body to custody and shifted to local hospital for postmortemFather of perished person said while talking to media that four year ago her daughter was married under the norms of exchange marriage but after marriage my daughter was not living a happy life and all members of in-low were involved in this murder.

I want justice.Police have started investigation but no arrest has been made so far.

