Mystery Solved Of Newly Wed Couple Murder

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Mystery solved of newly wed couple murder

Laboratory test report confirmed the death of a newly wed couple of Manshera due to poison which was earlier declared by the gas leakage

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Laboratory test report confirmed the death of a newly wed couple of Manshera due to poison which was earlier declared by the gas leakage.

According to the details, a newly wed couple was died due to suffocation in Mansehra on December 17, 2019.

On December 22, the father of girl Riaz Khan Swati along with his two sons filed an application that the death of his daughter and son in law was not accidental and shown the doubt that both were poisoned, the father requested the body exhumed for examination.

It is pertinent to mention here that on wedding night the newly wed couple found dead in the room.

Manshera police have shifted the bodies to King Abdullah hospital Manshera where doctors declared them dead and after completion of medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the family.

Later, on the request of father of girl civil judge exhumed the body to get the sample for a lab test which confirmed the cause of death was poison.

