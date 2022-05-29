UrduPoint.com

Mystic Saints Played Vital Role In Spreading The Message Of Islam: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) : May 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Sunday said that the saints had played a key role in spreading the message of islam and strengthening the relationship between God and the mankind.

"Since ages people have been receiving guidance and blessings from these great personalities and it continues to this day", the PM said this while talking to Syed Muhammad Sabteen Gilani famously known as Taj Agha the son of renowned spiritual personality late Syed Muhammad Ameer Shah Qadri Gilani alias Maulvi Ji in KPK's metropolis Peshawar, the AJK PM office told media here.

AJK ministers Abdul Majeed Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, former Assembly candidates Mir Atiqur Rehman, Ahmed Saghir, Sardar Saghir Baig and Khawaja Shafiq were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and his team got a glimpse of holy relics of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the Kaaba.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the health and well-being of the AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and his team.

