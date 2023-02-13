Mysticism philosophy based on humanity, equal rights for all; says The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri termed mysticism (Sufism) a philosophy, based on humanity and equal rights for all human beings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri termed mysticism (Sufism) a philosophy, based on humanity and equal rights for all human beings.

It creates ease for others and striving for the safety and happiness of people reflects Islamic values, he said and added that scholars and teachers were also performing their role for the betterment and peace of future generations.

He stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of the English book "Vision of the Life" of eminent author and Sufi leader Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri at Dr. A.M Sheikh Auditorium Hall of Sindh Agricultural University on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said that Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri has outlined in his book the Islamic and spiritual message of fear, greed, human flaws, despair and jealousy and the Islamic and spiritual message of hard work, service and love.

Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri, the author of the book and the leader of Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh, said that Sufism was teaching eternal love and help to others without discrimination. In educational institutions of Sindh, he said our organization is doing the work of propagating "Durood Sharif" among youth.

Sufism means rejecting outdated traditions like religious fanaticism, sectarianism, hatred and fear in Sindh, he said.

Eminent writer and consultant for Media and Heritage to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mehmood Mughal said, we have to remove "I" from our lives and give priority to "you", adding that we were violating the rights of others for our selfishness and this attitude has to be changed.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance said that Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandri's creative and Sufi literary work was of great significance in this busy era. He said that the Sufi literary publication in English proved that Sufism is knocking at the door of world thought.

Eminent writer Altaf Malkani said that people in Sindh have created different concepts of Sufism, but real Sufism is incomplete without love and knowledge.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Murri, Syed Ghulam Haider Qalandri, Dr. Aijaz Khooharo, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Mehmood Mughal, and Advocate Anjum Ara launched the book.