M.Zubair Motiwala appointed Chairman BMG in KCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Supreme Council of Businessmen Group on Saturday unanimously selected Muhammed Zubair Motiwala as the group's new chairman after sudden dealth of BMG's chairman Siraj Kassam Teli in Dubai a few days back.

BMG's Supreme Council showed full confidence and assured complete support to Motiwala, who is very senior and seasoned business leader, and leading textile industrialist and exporter of the country. He has served the trade and industrial communities on different positions including Vice Chairman of BMG and former president KCCI. He is one of the founding members of BMG, said statement from Karachi Chamber.

The BMG Supreme Council's meeting was presided over by the Group's Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq and attended by Vice Chairmen M.Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and General Secretary BMG A.Q Khalil.

Reviewing the emerging situation after the sad demise of Siraj Kassam Teli, it was unanimously decided that M. Zubair Motiwala will be the Chairman of the group , which is the ruling group in KCCI for last two decades.

Mostly it candidates used to be elected un-opposed in KCCI annual elections over this period.

The participants also lauded the services of late Siraj Kassam Teli and paid tribute to him for his long struggle and services to the business community and for the uplift of the city, the province and the country. Late Siraj Kassam Teli for his matchless contribution and lifelong quest for the rights of business and industrial community and the Karachiites.

M.Zubair Motiwala had also served as Chairman Sindh board of Investment, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Promotion of Trade and Industry. In addition, he had been Chairman, Member Advisory Board, and Member Board of Directors of many private and public sector organisations.

Zubair Motiwala resolved to continue the legacy and follow the foot-prints of Siraj Teli to ensure that KCCI remains a leading voice and a vibrant institution dedicatedly serving the entire business and industrial community and Karachiites under BMG's policy of public service.