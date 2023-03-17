N-25 Hub-Uthal-Bela section undergoing restoration after floods

The Hub-Uthal-Bela Section of N-25 is currently undergoing restoration after being damaged by recent floods that will alleviate the problems faced by commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The Hub-Uthal-Bela Section of N-25 is currently undergoing restoration after being damaged by recent floods that will alleviate the problems faced by commuters.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) said that the Hub bridge had collapsed and the construction contract for a new bridge has been awarded to M/s NLC. Work is currently underway and traffic is being diverted through alternate routes, he told.

The official also stated that severe rains had eroded the shoulders of the Bagar Nallah Bridge and the carriageway in front of Gate 2 of DG Khan Cement. To maintain traffic flow, these areas have been filled with granular material and the same procedure has been adopted for the Khanta Bridge approach carriageway and other areas of N-25, he maintained.

Lunda Bridge and different sections including culverts at KM 132, 133, and 134 were also affected, and cuts in these areas have been filled with granular material, he said adding that currently, these sections are open for traffic.

He said that the NHA has completed the flood assessment and prepared a PC-1 under Asian Development Bank (ADB) Flood Emergency Loan. He said that the PC-1 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 32 damaged bridges has been approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on December 6, 2022.

The official stated that the procurement process would be initiated shortly and the restoration work is expected to alleviate the problems faced by commuters in the Hub-Uthal-Bela Section of N-25.

