'N' AJK Leader,Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan dies in Road Accident

MIRPUR (AJK) : Oct 22 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Oct, 2023) PML-N AJK leader and retired senior bureacrate of AJK government Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan died in a Road accident on Sunday.

Dr. Mahmood, former Commissioner Mirpur Division, lost his life when his Prado jeep skidded and fell into deep revine near Khaliq abad while negotiating a sharp turn on Mirpur-- Bhimbher Road at about 4.15 a.m while getting back to home, along with four of other person, after attending PML N Public meeting at Minar e Pakistan Lahore addressed by the party's supremo Mian Nawaz Shareef.

Ill- fated Dr. Mahmood breathed his last before local rescue 1122 reached the site of accident at about 5.00 a.m, 1122 rescue official Wajid Mahmood told APP here Sunday.

Rescue 1122 reportedly shifted the body of Dr.

Mahmood ul Hassan besides all four injured persons to Mirpur DHQ hospital where condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The body of Dr. Mahmood was later shifted to his native Kotli district where he will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Naar Town on Monday.

Funeral prayer will be held at Sardar Sikander Hayat Stadium in Kotli city at 11.00 a.m on Monday, official sources told APP here Sunday night.

Earlier a funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in Mirpur here on Sunday attended by large number of people from. All walks of life. Late Dr. Mahmood ul Hassan has long distinguished career as senior officer as he served in various responsible positions in AJK State government.