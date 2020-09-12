UrduPoint.com
N And S Leagues Will Part Ways At End Of This Year, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:44 PM

N and S leagues will part ways at end of this year, says Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says that Shehbaz Sharif made a mistake to return to Pakistan and now he is regretting on it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Shehbaz Sharif said that “S” and “N” leagues would part ways till the end of this year.

Sheikh Rasheed said that N-League would throw the stones at the other one while the S-League would be cutting the stones.

He expressed these words while addressing weekly press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

The Railways Minister said that Shehbaz sharif made a mistake to return to Pakistan and now he was regretting.

He asked Nawaz Sharif to surrender before the law and should respect the votes.

“All the proclaimed offenders are seeking refuge in London,” said Sheikh Rasheed while indicating towards Nawaz Sharif and his stay in London.

“Many have gone to London including the person who founded MQM to seek refuge there,” he further said.

“Why Nawaz Sharif is not giving respect to the votes?,” he asked.

He also strongly condemned the incident of Motor-way gang rape. He also confessed that the government could not deal properly with the sugar and wheat crisis.

The railways minister said that they would make Karachi as mini-headquarter.

