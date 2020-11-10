N-League hatching conspiracy against national institutions: Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had a long practice for hatching conspiracy against national institutions

The television channel should avoid displaying tweets of Nawaz Sharif who was a convict and absconder of court cases, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The N-League had been criticizing the judiciary and country's forces, he added.

The narrative adopted by Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions had brought the image of the PML-N down.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, he said was also dragging feet from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete its constitutional tenure without impasse.