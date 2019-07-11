UrduPoint.com
N-League Wasted Public Money On Foreign Tours: Minister

Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:22 PM

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said that during their regime in past N-League had wasted people's billions of rupees on foreign tours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said that during their regime in past N-League had wasted people's billions of rupees on foreign tours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan not only curtailed his expenditures but also reduced ten percent salaries of the whole cabinet, he added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif and his cronies always hoodwinked the people.

N-League and Peoples Party always befooled the people by hiding each others' corruption, he added.

He said that the opposition was making futile efforts by hatching conspiracy against the government but Imran Khan was determined to change the destiny of the people by overcoming all difficulties.

Ansar Majeed said the whole nation wanted to see prosperous Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and time was not far away when Pakistan would overcome financial crisis.

