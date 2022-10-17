UrduPoint.com

NA-108 Faisalabad: Imran Emerges Victorious

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

NA-108 Faisalabad: Imran emerges victorious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan won NA-108 Faisalabad VIII by-election defeating former minister Abid Sher Ali by obtaining 99,841 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali emerged as runner-up by obtaining 75,266 votes.

TLP's Muhammad Shafiq got 3,088 votes.

Turnout was 36.49 percent.

