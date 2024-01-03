(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has approached the election appellate tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore).

Imran Khan through his counsel filed an appeal stating that the returning officer concerned illegally rejected his nomination papers for being convicted in Toshakhana case and other grounds.

He submitted that his conviction in the Toshakhana case did not have any link with disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution, adding that both the proposer and seconder belong to NA-122 and returning officer's objection was invalid.

He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow him to contest the elections from NA-122.