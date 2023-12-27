An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Wednesday.

A candidate, Mian Naseer, filed a written objection at the returning officer's office, stating that Imran Khan was ineligible due to his conviction.

In his arguments, Naseer's counsel, Advocate Ramzan Chaudhry, emphasised that the objection was related to a legal aspects, and not any personal attack on Imran Khan. He submitted that the endorser of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency.

However, Imran Khan's counsel countered by stating that they had moved a petition in the court against ineligibility.

He submitted that the objector was not a voter of constituency NA-122.

At this, the returning officer sought clarification on whether the endorser or proposer was a voter in the constituency.

Imran's counsel requested time for vote verification of the endorser and urged the returning officer to defer the hearing until the next day.

Consequently, the returning officer adjourned further hearing till December 28.