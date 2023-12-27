Open Menu

NA-122: Objection Filed Against Imran Khan's Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:31 PM

NA-122: objection filed against Imran Khan's papers

An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder, for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Wednesday.

A candidate, Mian Naseer, filed a written objection at the returning officer's office, stating that Imran Khan was ineligible due to his conviction.

In his arguments, Naseer's counsel, Advocate Ramzan Chaudhry, emphasised that the objection was related to a legal aspects, and not any personal attack on Imran Khan. He submitted that the endorser of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency.

However, Imran Khan's counsel countered by stating that they had moved a petition in the court against ineligibility.

He submitted that the objector was not a voter of constituency NA-122.

At this, the returning officer sought clarification on whether the endorser or proposer was a voter in the constituency.

Imran's counsel requested time for vote verification of the endorser and urged the returning officer to defer the hearing until the next day.

Consequently, the returning officer adjourned further hearing till December 28.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan National Assembly Vote December Court Nomination Papers NA-122

Recent Stories

Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

9 minutes ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

12 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

23 minutes ago
 China firmly opposes double standards on counterte ..

China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

23 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food items on rise

Sale of fried food items on rise

23 minutes ago
 New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrig ..

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyright infringement

19 minutes ago
Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

19 minutes ago
 CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship t ..

Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

19 minutes ago
 ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 electio ..

ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 elections

19 minutes ago
 AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary wit ..

AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence:

16 minutes ago
 AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakist ..

AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakistan: Alan Xiao

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan