The returning officer for NA-122 on Thursday reserved the decision on nomination papers submitted by Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The returning officer for NA-122 on Thursday reserved the decision on nomination papers submitted by Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The returning officer reserved the decision on nomination papers after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

During the scrutiny process, Imran Khan's counsel argued that his client's disqualification did not occur under Articles 62 and 63, adding that the constitution outlined the procedure for disqualifying any candidate. He further sought permission to introduce fresh proposer and endorser for resolving the issue of the endorser, adding that the issue surfaced due to change of constituency in fresh delimitation.

The objector, Mian Naseer Ahmed, along with his counsel Muhammad Ramzan Chaudhry also appeared before the returning officer. He argued that the court had convicted the PTI founder and a convicted person could not take part in the elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N candidate Mian Naseer Ahmad had filed an objection on nomination papers of Imran Khan, stating that Imran Khan was ineligible due to a prior conviction. He emphasized that the objection focused on legal aspects rather than a personal attack on Imran Khan. He submitted that the endorser of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency.