NA-122: Tribunal Dismisses Appeal Against Rejection Of PTI Founder's Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against rejection of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem announced the reserved verdict and upheld the decision of returning officer.

The tribunal had reserved its verdict on an appeal against rejection of nomination papers of PTI founder on January 9, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Earlier, in the course of proceedings, the returning officer informed the tribunal that the PTI founder's nomination papers were rejected for two reasons. Firstly, the proposer was not from NA-122 constituency, and secondly, the PTI founder had been convicted, he added.

The nomination papers of the PTI founder were rejected by the returning officer on December 30. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate Mian Naseer had challenged the nomination papers.

