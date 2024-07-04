NA-124 Election Petition: Tribunal Grants Time To MNA To Respond
July 04, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted an opportunity to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal to submit a reply to the election petition, challenging his victory from the NA-124 constituency.
The election tribunal, comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain, passed the orders while hearing an election petition, filed by independent candidate Zameer Ahmad, against the victory of Rana Mubashir from NA-124 in the 2024 general election.
During the proceedings, Rana Mubashir's counsel sought time for filing a reply to the petition, which was granted by the tribunal.
The tribunal also allowed the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and granted it time to present the record of the constituency.
Subsequently, the tribunal adjourned the further hearing till the first week of September.
