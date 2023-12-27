NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto

A citizen filed an objection at the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), filed for the National Assembly constituency NA-127 (Lahore), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A citizen filed an objection at the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), filed for the National Assembly constituency NA-127 (Lahore), here on Wednesday.

In his petition, Muhammad Ayaz, a resident of Lahore, submitted that Bilawal Bhutto expressed his affiliation with the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in his nomination papers, whereas he was the chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He stated that both were separate political parties and their election symbols were also different, adding that Bilawal Bhutto was the chairman of PPP and Asif Zardari was president of PPPP.

He argued that as per the Election Act 2017, a person could not be a member of two parties at a time. The nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a candidate of PPPP were being filed against the Election Act, he added.

That the returning officer concerned would scrutinise the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto on Dec 28.