Open Menu

NA-127 Unofficial Results: Ata Tarar Beat Bilawal Bhutto

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:37 PM

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto  

Attaullah Tarar got 98,210 votes, leading the race, followed by Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with 82,230 votes while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secured the third position with 15,005 votes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Ata Tarar, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), clinched a win against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency, according to unofficial reports.

Attaullah Tarar got 98,210 votes, leading the race, followed by Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with 82,230 votes. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secured the third position with 15,005 votes.

The official results are pending announcement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-127

Recent Stories

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

17 minutes ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

22 minutes ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

58 minutes ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 hour ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

2 hours ago
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

7 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

10 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan