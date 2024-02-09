NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto  

, ,

Attaullah Tarar got 98,210 votes, leading the race, followed by Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with 82,230 votes while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secured the third position with 15,005 votes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Ata Tarar, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), clinched a win against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency, according to unofficial reports.

The official results are pending announcement.