NA-127 Unofficial Results: Ata Tarar Beat Bilawal Bhutto
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:37 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) Ata Tarar, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), clinched a win against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency, according to unofficial reports.
Attaullah Tarar got 98,210 votes, leading the race, followed by Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with 82,230 votes. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secured the third position with 15,005 votes.
The official results are pending announcement.
