LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A written reply to the objections on nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-127 constituency was submitted to the returning officer concerned, here on Friday.

Bilawal Bhutto's legal advisor Iftikhar Shahid submitted the reply and arguments to the returning officer.

The legal advisor said that the objector was not a voter of NA-127 but a resident of Narowal, adding that he lacked the standing to raise the objection.

He further said that there was a mistake in the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto where Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians had been written.

He said that it was a human error, adding that it could be corrected as per election rules. He said that nomination papers of Bilwal Bhutto Zardari had been accepted from Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the returning officer had reserved a decision on the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and ordered Bilawal's legal team for filing a written reply to the objections by Friday.

A citizen, Muhammad Ayaz, had filed an objection against Bilawal Bhutto's nomination papers, stating that Bilawal Bhutto, in his papers for NA 127, pledged allegiance to Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) whereas he himself was the chairman of the PPP.

He stated that both were distinct political parties with separate election symbols. He further submitted that Bilawal Bhutto was the Chairman of PPP and Asif Zardari was the President of PPPP.

He argued that as per the Election Act 2017, a person could be a member of one party at a time. The nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a candidate of PPPP were being filed against the Election Act, he added.