NA-129: Tribunal dismisses appeal against Hammad papers' rejection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Sunday dismissed an appeal filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-129 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the matter and upheld returning officer decision after hearing detailed arguments of parties.

The returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Hammad Azhar for being proclaimed offender in cases related to May-9 and the tribunal dismissed Hammad Azhar appeal on the same ground.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of Hammad Azhar and his father Mian Azhar were accepted for provincial Assembly constituency PP 171 Lahore.

The returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Hammad Azhar and his father over non-appearance of proposer and endorser.

The Appellate Tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad accepted the nomination papers of Hamad Azhar and Mian Azhar on the appearance of proposer and endorser during the hearing of matter.