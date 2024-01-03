NA-130: Tribunal overrules objection on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz papers

An election appellate tribunal on Wednesday overruled registrar office objection on an appeal, filed against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) An election appellate tribunal on Wednesday overruled registrar office objection on an appeal, filed against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The office had raised an objection on the appeal, highlighting the absence of a certified copy of the returning officer's decision accompanying the appeal.

The tribunal comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the matter and overruled the objection after hearing arguments of appellant's counsel.

The tribunal further issued notices on the appeal and sought reply from the respondents besides summoning the returning officer concerned in personal capacity.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief, Ishtiaq Chaudhry, had filed the appeal, stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election.

The appellant argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.