NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal rejection of nomination papers

Jamshed Cheema through his lawyer has filed an appeal against rejection of his nomination papers, saying that ECP decision is contrary to the facts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2021) Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, the PTI leader, has filed an appeal before an Appellate Tribunal challenging rejection of his nomination papers for the NA-133 by-election.

Jamshed Cheema had filed his appeal through Advocate Mubeen Qazi and submitted that his proposer and proposer of his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was the resident of NA-133. He said that RO rejected his nomination papers and of his wife which was against the facts.

Earlier, a Returning Officer had rejected nomination papers of PTI leader Jamashed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on the ground that their proposer belong to any other constituency and was not from the same constituency as required under the law.

The appellant asked the tribunal to allow his nomination papers.

During the hearing of petition against their proposer at ECP, PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta had argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133. He said that the proposer should belong to the election’s constituency under section 60 of the Election Act.